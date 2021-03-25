Spanish women's top flight football to turn professional next season, to be rebranded as Liga Ellas

Lozano, also the president of the country's higher sports council (CSD), said the first division will be rebranded as 'Liga Ellas' for the 2021-2022 season.

Madrid: The Spanish top flight of women's football will turn professional next season, Spain's secretary of sport Irene Lozano announced on Thursday.

Lozano, also the president of the country's higher sports council (CSD), said the first division will be rebranded as "Liga Ellas" for the 2021-2022 season.

"The transition towards the professionalisation of football will begin with the 'Liga Ellas'," she said. "We owe it to our women footballers."

The league will be cut from 18 to 16 clubs and will follow a format similar to the men's La Liga.

Lozano said an independent marketer would be in charge of selling television rights.

The CSD will run the competition until 2024 in a transition period agreed with the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and the clubs involved.

Spanish women's teams have improved in recent years, with Barcelona reaching the Champions League final in 2019 before losing to all-conquering Lyon.

Barcelona lead this season's women's Primera Division, having won all of their 20 league matches so far.

The news continues a growing trend of greater investment in women's football across Europe.

Earlier this week, a three-year broadcast deal for the English Super League was announced and a 16-team group stage will be introduced for next season's Champions League.