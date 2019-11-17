You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Spanish women’s football league players go on strike demanding better wages and worker protections

Sports The Associated Press Nov 17, 2019 21:59:41 IST

  • Both of the games on Saturday and the six games scheduled for Sunday were postponed due to the players refusal to play.

  • The players had announced the strike last month after failing to reach a deal with clubs over wages and working hours.

  • Among other issues which has led to the strike is the protection of benefits for players in the event of pregnancy.

Madrid: Spanish women’s league players have gone on strike this weekend demanding better wages and worker protections. Both of Saturday’s games and the six games scheduled for Sunday were postponed due to the players’ refusal to play.

Spanish women’s football league players go on strike demanding better wages and worker protections

Representative image. Reuters

Players had announced the strike last month after failing to reach a deal with clubs over wages and working hours. More than 90 percent of the 200 players who voted favored the strike, the first in women’s football in Spain.

The players’ and clubs’ associations in Spain have been mired in negotiations over a first collective agreement for more than a year.

Among other issues is the protection of benefits for players in the event of pregnancy.

Spain has 16 first-division women's clubs, but only a few are fully professional.

The clubs claim they can’t afford the changes currently proposed by the players.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Nov 17, 2019 21:59:41 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores