Spanish women footballers plan to go on strike after failing to reach a deal with clubs over working hours, minimum wages

Madrid: Women football players in Spain plan to go on strike after failing to reach a deal with clubs over working hours and minimum wages.

About 200 players met in Madrid late Tuesday and voted in favour of the strike, which is expected to begin in November after legal requirements are met.

More than 90 percent of voting players favoured the strike.

The players' and clubs' associations have been in negotiations for a collective agreement over the last year.

They disagree over issues including the clubs' decision to limit working hours to 20 per week. Players want at least 30 hours to be guaranteed.

