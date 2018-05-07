You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Spanish veteran Iker Casillas wants to continue playing despite Porto contract coming to an end

Sports AFP May 07, 2018 20:05:43 IST

Madrid: Porto's veteran Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas, coming to the end of his contract with the Portuguese champions, has admitted that he wants to continue playing.

"I want to carry on playing football and if Porto come knocking on my door I'll welcome them with open arms," Casillas said in an interview with Marca on Monday.

File image of Porto's Iker Casillas. Reuters

File image of Porto's Iker Casillas. Reuters

Casillas, his country's most-capped player with 167 appearances, left Real Madrid, for whom he played 725 times, in 2015 to join Porto.

He captained his country to their first World Cup title in 2010 as well as consecutive European Championships, in 2008 and 2012.

The 36-year-old broke through into the Real first team as a teenager in 1999, winning the Champions League on three occasions before moving to Porto.

"The reality is that my contract ends on 30 June and I don't know what will happen," Casillas said.

"What's certain is that club president Pinto da Costa has shown a lot of interest and affection to me."

Porto have long announced that Casillas was to leave at the end of the season following a three-year stint in Portugal as the club look to trim their payroll.

The club secured a 28th Portuguese league title on Saturday after a goalless draw between Sporting Lisbon and Benfica left Porto four points clear with just a game to play.

They celebrated clinching their first championship in five years with a 2-1 win over Feirense on Sunday, a result that stretched their lead at the top to seven points.


Updated Date: May 07, 2018 20:05 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






IPL 2018: Struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore take on table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad in must-win clash



Top Stories




Cricket Scores