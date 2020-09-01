Spanish tennis star Carla Suarez Navarro diagnosed with cancer after pulling out of US Open

Suarez Navarro, who turns 32 on Thursday, said in December that this year would be her final season on the WTA Tour.

Carla Suarez Navarro, who last week pulled out of the US Open for medical reasons, said Tuesday she had been diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma and will require six months of chemotherapy.

"Hi everyone, just wanted to let you know that a few days ago I was diagnosed with lymphoma. It's a Hodgkin lymphoma," Suarez Navarro said in a video uploaded to her Twitter account.

"I'll need to go through six months of chemotherapy. I'm fine and calm at the moment, willing to face whatever comes."

Lymphoma is a cancer of the lymphatic system, which is part of the immune system.

Me toca afrontar una realidad complicada. Toca aceptarlo e intentar salir adelante confiando en el consejo médico. Siempre con positivismo ante la adversidad. 💪🏻💪🏻 Patience and self-belief guided me through my career. Not the easiest rival to deal with. I’ll need my truly best. pic.twitter.com/lF9oVChWRh — Carla Suárez Navarro (@CarlaSuarezNava) September 1, 2020

"I have to face a complicated reality. It is time to accept it and try to get ahead relying on medical advice. Always with positivity in the face of adversity," she added.

"Patience and self-belief guided me through my career. Not the easiest rival to deal with. I'll need my truly best."

The Spaniard, a seven-time Grand Slam quarter-finalist, achieved a career-high sixth in the world in 2016 but has battled injuries in recent years. She is currently ranked 71st.