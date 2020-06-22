You are here:
Spanish prosecutors indict former Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti on suspicion of avoiding $1.12 million in taxes

Madrid: Prosecutors in Madrid said on Monday they had indicted Italian football coach Carlo Ancelotti on suspicion of avoiding 1 million euros ($1.12 million) in taxes due for revenues from image rights while coaching Real Madrid between 2014-15.

File image of Carlo Ancelotti. AP

Ancelotti, who now coaches English Premier League side Everton, could not be reached for comment.

The Madrid Community Prosecutor’s office said in a statement Ancelotti had concealed revenues “intending to avoid his tax duties towards the public treasury with no justification.”

As well as working for Real Madrid and Everton, Ancelotti has had trophy-laden spells at other European clubs including AC Milan, Chelsea, Paris St Germain and Bayern Munich.

A former player who was capped 26 times for Italy and played in the 1990 World Cup, Ancelotti has won the Champions League three times as a coach, twice with AC Milan and once with Real Madrid.

Big-name players like Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo. Argentina's Lionel Messi and, more recently, Brazilian-Spanish player Diego Costa, have also been sued in tax cases, as has Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho. They agreed to pay fines.

Updated Date: Jun 22, 2020 22:00:16 IST



