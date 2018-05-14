You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Spanish Grand Prix: Romain Grosjean's spin leaves Nico Hulkenberg, Pierre Gasly on braking point

Sports AFP May 14, 2018 01:01:36 IST

Barcelona: Romain Grosjean said that it was a normal human reflex to hit the accelerator, and not the brakes, after his high-speed spin took himself and two other drivers out on the opening lap of Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix.

Haas F1's French driver Romain Grosjean takes part in the qualifying session at the Circuit de Catalunya in Montmelo in the outskirts of Barcelona on May 12, 2018 ahead of the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix. AFP

Haas F1's Romain Grosjean takes part in the qualifying session on Saturday ahead of the Spanish Formula One GP. AFP

The Frenchman lost control of his Haas car at Turn Three and continued to push on his accelerator as he spun.

As a result, his car created a cloud of black smoke and was invisible to following drivers as they raced into it — Nico Hulkenberg, of Renault, and Pierre Gasly, of Toro Rosso, both smashing into him.

"I lost the rear end of the car and then tried to get the position back, but it didn't work," said a crestfallen Grosjean afterwards.

"If I had braked, the car would have spun the same way. It is quite a normal human reflex — once the car went on to the track it was very difficult."

Grosjean said braking would not have stopped him sliding in front of other cars.

"I tried to stay on throttle to spin it and at least not face a lot of people. It didn't work.

"I don't think there was anything different than that for me to do. I guess it's quite a normal human reflex if you look at Rosberg in Malaysia in 2016 and Schumacher in Abu Dhabi in 2010.

"Honestly, if I had braked I think I would have stayed in the middle and it would have been the same thing."

Grosjean’s spin and crash were being investigated by the race stewards after the race.

Hulkenberg said, "I got crashed into Romain spun, came back into the track.

"I couldn’t go anywhere, couldn’t avoid him and he took the back end of my car. There was nothing I could do. He didn't look great in that scenario.

"Generally, he likes spinning, but on the first lap is not a good time to do it with everyone there.

"He has to look at it and do some work on himself. I don’t know how many times he spins on a race weekend. If he does it on his own, it's ok, but if he kicks others out of the race, it's not."


Updated Date: May 14, 2018 01:01 AM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores