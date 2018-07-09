Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Spanish Football Federation to announce new national team coach on Monday amidst Luis Enrique rumours

Sports Agence France-Presse Jul 09, 2018 17:46:33 IST

Madrid: The president of the Spanish football federation Luis Rubiales said on Monday "it is probable" that a new national team coach would be announced later in the day.

Fernando Hierro was appointed as Spain's coach just two days before the World Cup, after the sacking of Julen Lopetegui. AFP

Fernando Hierro was appointed as Spain's coach just two days before the World Cup, after the sacking of Julen Lopetegui. AFP

Spanish media have reported that former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique is likely to land the job. "We are going to have a council meeting now and we will take a decision," Rubiales told a press conference. A second press conference was scheduled to take place after the committee meeting.

The first press conference unveiled Jose Francisco Molina, 47, a former goalkeeper at Atletico Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna who played nine times for Spain, as the team's sporting director. Asked about Enrique, Molina said Spain "needed to choose a coach who had been successful".

Rubiales fired Julen Lopetegui on the eve of the World Cup when the coach announced he had signed to take over at Real Madrid. Fernando Hierro, the sporting director, who stood in as coach and led Spain to the last 16 where they lost to host Russia on penalties, said Sunday he would not continue with the Spanish football federation.

Enrique was in charge of Barcelona for three years from May 2014, leading the Catalan giants to the treble of La Liga, Copa del Rey and Champions League titles in his first campaign at the helm.


Updated Date: Jul 09, 2018 17:46 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
France
:
Belgium
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
England
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



Super Cool News Apps | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores