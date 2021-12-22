Spanish court annuls FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique's tax bill
A court in 2016 ruled that the player had avoided paying €1.5 million ($2.4 million) in taxes due in 2008, 2009 and 2010 by simulating the transfer of his image rights to a company he controls called Kerad Project.
Madrid: Spain's Supreme Court said on Wednesday it had annulled a lower court ruling ordering Barcelona defender Gerard Pique to pay the country's tax office €2.1 million in back taxes and fines.
A court in 2016 ruled that the player had avoided paying €1.5 million ($2.4 million) in taxes due in 2008, 2009 and 2010 by simulating the transfer of his image rights to a company he controls called Kerad Project.
It ordered him to pay this amount as well as a fine of €600,000, bringing the total bill to €2.1 million.
This ruling was upheld in 2019 by Spain's top criminal court, the National Court, but Pique appealed.
The Supreme Court rejected the argument that Kerad Project was simply a front and recognised its work as legitimate.
It also ruled that contributions which Pique paid to social security in Britain when he played for Manchester United can be considered as a deductible expense since they are mandatory.
Pique's partner, Colombian pop star Shakira, is also being investigated for alleged tax evasion in Spain. She denies any wrongdoing.
The couple live near Barcelona with their two children.
also read
European football matchday: Premier League top-3 in action on truncated weekend; COVID gives Hazard chance
City manager Pep Guardiola is in the fortunate position of being able to report an almost fully fit squad, with the injured Ferran Torres the only absentee.
LaLiga sells domestic broadcast rights for over $5 billion for five years
LaLiga has sold games for live broadcast in Spain to a streaming service for the first time with DAZN picking up the rights to 175 matches per season. Telefonica-owned Movistar has the rights to the other 205 games
LaLiga: Eden Hazard returns but Real Madrid fail to find a way past Cadiz
The stalemate reduced Madrid’s lead at the top of LaLiga from eight points to six at the end of the weekend, after second-placed Sevilla snatched a late victory over Atletico Madrid on Saturday.