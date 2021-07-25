World number 73 Alcaraz is the youngest man to reach a tour final since 2008 when Kei Nishikori made the Delray Beach championship match when he was also 18.

Umag, Croatia: Spain's Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest player in 13 years to reach an ATP final when he defeated compatriot Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the semi-finals of the Umag claycourt tournament on Saturday.

The 18-year-old Alcaraz defeated the top seed 6-2, 7-6 (7/3) and will face French veteran Richard Gasquet, 17 years his senior, for the title on Sunday.

World number 73 Alcaraz is the youngest man to reach a tour final since 2008 when Kei Nishikori made the Delray Beach championship match when he was also 18.

Utterly awesome in Umag 🔥 The moment @alcarazcarlos03 defeated Ramos-Vinolas 6-2 7-6 to reach his maiden ATP final at @CroatiaOpenUmag! pic.twitter.com/g9LpDoSr06 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) July 24, 2021

Gasquet, 35, reached his first final in three years when he defeated German qualifier Daniel Altmaier 7-6 (7/2), 3-6, 6-3 after three hours and 11 minutes on court.

Fourth seed Gasquet, whose last final appearance was at Bastad in 2018, will be seeking a 16th career title on Sunday.