Spain's Carlos Alcaraz becomes youngest ATP finalist in 13 years in Umag
Umag, Croatia: Spain's Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest player in 13 years to reach an ATP final when he defeated compatriot Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the semi-finals of the Umag claycourt tournament on Saturday.
The 18-year-old Alcaraz defeated the top seed 6-2, 7-6 (7/3) and will face French veteran Richard Gasquet, 17 years his senior, for the title on Sunday.
World number 73 Alcaraz is the youngest man to reach a tour final since 2008 when Kei Nishikori made the Delray Beach championship match when he was also 18.
Gasquet, 35, reached his first final in three years when he defeated German qualifier Daniel Altmaier 7-6 (7/2), 3-6, 6-3 after three hours and 11 minutes on court.
Fourth seed Gasquet, whose last final appearance was at Bastad in 2018, will be seeking a 16th career title on Sunday.
