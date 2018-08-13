You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Spain midfielder David Silva calls time on his international career after 12 glorious years

Sports Agence France-Presse Aug 13, 2018 23:48:08 IST

Madrid: Manchester City midfielder David Silva on Monday called time on his distinguished 12-year international career with Spain.

David Silva won two European championship titles and a World Cup with Spain. Reuters

David Silva won two European championship titles and a World Cup with Spain. Reuters

Selected for the first time in November 2006, the 32-year-old helped his country be crowned world champions in South Africa in 2010 and won two European Championship titles in 2008 and 2012.

"I leave proud and happy, bringing an end to a time full of emotions and memories, like of the figure of Luis Aragones, a maestro who will never be forgotten" he said in a message on social media.

"I lived and dreamed with a team that will forever be remembered.

"I've spent days and weeks considering this. The national team gave me everything and helped me grow as a player and a person."

Silva's announcement follows on from the international retirement of centre-back Gerard Pique last week.

Pique's former Barcelona teammate Andres Iniesta ended his time with Spain after this summer's disappointing World Cup finals campaign in Russia.


Updated Date: Aug 13, 2018 23:48 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






A great idea, doesn’t always sound great



Top Stories




Cricket Scores