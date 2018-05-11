You are here:
Spain coach Julen Lopetegui, Vincente Del Bosque called as witnesses in Angel Maria Villa corruption case

Sports AFP May 11, 2018 12:23:22 IST

Madrid: The current Spain manager Julen Lopetegui and his predecessor Vicente del Bosque have been summoned as witnesses in a corruption investigation into Angel Maria Villar, former head of the national football federation (RFEF).

File image of Spain coach Julen Lopetegui. Reuters

The judge in the Spanish National Court responsible for corruption, summoned the two managers to a hearing on 25 May, a judicial source told AFP on Thursday.

Villar, who had been president of the RFEF since 1988 and was also a vice president of FIFA and UEFA official, was arrested in July on suspicion of embezzling funds. He resigned his international positions and was later forced out of the RFEF by an independent Spanish tribunal.

Spanish authorities suspect Villar of creating a system to divert funds to himself and his relatives.


Updated Date: May 11, 2018 12:23 PM

