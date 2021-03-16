Southampton striker Che Adams named in Scotland squad for 2022 World Cup qualifiers

Adams will compete with Nisbet, Oli McBurnie and Lyndon Dykes for a place up front, with Ryan Fraser set to resume his supporting role.

Southampton striker Che Adams was Tuesday named in the Scotland squad for this month's World Cup qualifiers.

The former England Under-20 international previously rejected an approach by the Scottish Football Association to switch allegiances.

Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet has also received a first call-up, while Celtic defender Jack Hendry is in the squad after impressing on loan for Belgian side Oostende.

Manager Steve Clarke has otherwise largely kept faith with the players who qualified for Euro 2020 for the upcoming games against Austria, Israel and the Faroe Islands.

Adams, 24, has scored seven Premier League goals this season, including three in his past three matches.

Clarke last year said it was up to the former Sheffield United and Birmingham player to get in touch if he wanted to play for Scotland, having earlier been reluctant to commit.

Adams will compete with Nisbet, Oli McBurnie and Lyndon Dykes for a place up front, with Ryan Fraser set to resume his supporting role.

Scotland host Austria on 25 March and play Israel away three days later. They return to Hampden Park for their match against the Faroes on March 31.