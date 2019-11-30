South Asian Games 2019: Tajinderpal Singh Toor, PU Chitra to lead 75-member Indian athletics squad for Kathmandu-hosted event

New Delhi: Asian Games gold medallist shot putter Tejinder Pal Singh Toor and two-time Asian 1500m champion PU Chitra will lead a 75-member-strong Indian athletics squad in the South Asian Games to be held in Kathmandu, Nepal, from 1 to 10 December.

The squad is a mixture of top athletes and some talented youngsters.

Metric miler Ajay Kumar Saroj, javelin thrower Shivpal Singh and Parul Chaudhary, who runs in 5,000m and 3,000m steeplechase events, are the other Asian Athletics Championships medallists in the squad.

The new faces include the likes of 200m sprinters Nallabothu Shanmugha Srinivas and VA Shashikanth.

Squad:

Men: 100m: Amiya Kumar Mallick and Gurindervir Singh; 200m: Nallabothu Shanmugha Srinivas and VA Shashikanth; 400m & 4x400m relay: K S Jeevan, Angrej Singh, Rashid, T Santhosh and Abdul Razak; 800m: Mohammed Afsal P and Ankit; 1500m: Ajay Kumar Saroj and Ajith Kumar; 5000m: Bugatha Srinu and Sunil Dawar; 10000m: Suresh Kumar and Ranjeet Kumar Patel; 110m Hurdles: Maymon Poulose and Surender Jayakumar; 400m Hurdles: Santhosh Kumar T and MP Jabir; Long Jump: Lokesh Sathyanathan and Swamynathan; Triple Jump: Karthik Unnikrishnan and Mohamed Salahuddin; High Jump: Sarvesh Anil Kushare and Chetan Balasubramanya; Shot Put: Tejinderpal Singh Toor and Omprakash Singh Karhana; Discus Throw: Kripal Singh and Gagandeep Singh; Javelin Throw: Shivpal Singh and Arshdeep Singh; Marathon: Rashpal Singh and Sher Singh; 4x100m Relay: Amiya Mallick, Gurindervir Singh, Harjith Singh, Lovepreet Singh and Pranav Shashi

Women: 100m and 4x100m Relay: Archana Suseendran, Himashree Roy, A Chandra Lekha, AT Daneshwari, Hina and Kaveri Patil; 200m: Archana Suseendran and A Chandra Lekha; 400m & 4x400m Relay: Lithika, Vijayakumari, Priya Habbathanahally, Florence Barla, Manisha Kushwaha and Nancy; 800m: PU Chitra and Rachna; 1500m: Chanda and PU Chitra; 5000m: Parul Chaudhary and Preeti Lamba; 10000m: Arati Dattatray Patil and Kavita Yadav; 100m Hurdles: Aparna Roy and Kanimozhi; 400m Hurdles: Jauna Murmu and Veerpal Kaur; Long Jump: Priyanka and Sandra Babu; Triple Jump: Bhairabi Roy and Siva Anbarasi MA; High Jump: M Jashna and Rubina Yadav; Shot Put: Abha Khatua and Kachnar Chaudhary; Discus Throw: Suravi Biswas and Navjeet Kaur; Javelin Throw: Sharmila Kumari and Sanjana Choudhary; Marathon: Jyoti Gawate & Jigmet Dolma.

