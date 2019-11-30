South Asian Games 2019: India's women volleyball team storms into final after beating Maldives in straight sets

Kathmandu: The Indian women's volleyball team entered the final of the 13th South Asian Games after beating Maldives in straight sets in the semi-final on Saturday.

India beat the Maldives side 25-14, 25-6, 25-17 in a one-sided semi-final match.

India will now face hosts Nepal in the summit clash. Nepal beat Sri Lanka 25-14, 25-18, 25-21 in the other semi-final.

In the men's section, India will take on Sri Lanka in the first semi-final on Sunday while the second semi-final will be played between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Nepal president Bidya Devi Bhandari will formally declare the South Asian Games open on Sunday.

During the 10-day Games, 2715 athletes will compete for 1119 medals, including 319 gold, in 26 sports disciplines.

As many as 487 athletes from India are competing in the Games.

The closing ceremony will be held on 10 December.

