South Asian Games 2019: Indian athletes bag four medals in 1500m races, medal tally climbs to 21

Sports Press Trust of India Dec 03, 2019 14:03:57 IST

  • India's athletes continued their fine show at the 13th South Asian Games by adding four medals, including a gold in the men's 1500 metre race at the Dasarath Stadium

  • Ajay Kumar Saro won the gold in the men's 1500m with a timing of 3.54.18 seconds while Ajeet Kumar clinched the silver by clocking 3.57.18 seconds

  • Earlier in the day, India's Chanda (4.34.51 seconds) clinched the silver medal in the women's 1500m event while compatriot Chitra Palakeez (4.35.46 seconds) settled for the bronze

Kathmandu: India's athletes continued their fine show at the 13th South Asian Games by adding four medals, including a gold in the men's 1500 metre race at the Dasarath Stadium on Tuesday.

The Indians have so far accumulated 21 medals at the South Asian Games, including six gold, 11 silver and four bronze. Twitter @Media_SAI

The Indians bagged the gold and silver in the men's the 1500m besides winning the silver and bronze in the women's 1500m event.

Ajay Kumar Saro won the gold in the men's 1500m with a timing of 3.54.18 seconds while Ajeet Kumar clinched the silver by clocking 3.57.18 seconds. The bronze went to Tanka Karki (3.50.20 seconds) of Nepal.

Earlier in the day, India's Chanda (4.34.51 seconds) clinched the silver medal in the women's 1500m event while compatriot Chitra Palakeez (4.35.46 seconds) settled for the bronze. The gold in this event was bagged by Sri Lanka's Uda Kuburalage (4.34.34 seconds).

The Indians have so far accumulated 21 medals, including six gold, 11 silver and four bronze.

The country is currently second in the medals tally behind hosts Nepal, who have bagged 28 medals so far.

Updated Date: Dec 03, 2019 14:03:57 IST

