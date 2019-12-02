South Asian Games 2019: India open account with one gold, two silver, one bronze medals in triathlon

Pokhara (Nepal): India opened their medal account in the 13th South Asian Games (SAG) with one gold, two silver, and a bronze in the triathlon event on the opening day of competitions here on Monday.

Adarsha MN Sinimol gave India the first gold by winning men's individual triathlon event while compatriot Bishworjit Srikhom took the silver in a 1-2 finish for the country.

Thoudam Sorojini Devi and Mohan Pragnya added a silver and a bronze in the women's individual event.

The individual triathlon event consists of continuous three legs of 750m swim, 20km bike race, and a 5km run. The first athlete to complete the course is declared the winner.

Sinimol clocked 01:02.51 secs to win the gold in men's event while Bishworjit was second with a time of 01:02:59. Basanta Tharu of Nepal took the bronze in 01:03:06.

In the women's individual event, Sorojini clocked 01:14:00 to finish second behind Sony Gurung of Nepal who took the gold in 01:13:45. Another Indian, Pragnya clocked 01:14:57 to win the bronze.

India are being represented by 487 athletes in more than 15 disciplines.

