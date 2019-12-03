South Asian Games 2019: India clinch 10 medals, including three golds, in athletics

Kathmandu: India dominated the track and field events of the 13th South Asian Games by clinching 10 medals, including three gold, on the first day of athletics competition here on Tuesday.

Archana Suseendran (women's 100m), M Jashna (women's high jump), Sarvesh Anil Kushare (men's high jump) and Ajay Kumar Saroj (men's 1500m) won a gold each to begin India's athletics campaign on an impressive note.

Suseendran clocked 11.80 seconds in the 100m dash to emerge as the fastest woman of the Games, leaving behind Sri Lankans Thanuji Amasha (11.82) and Lakshika Sugand (11.84) for silver and bronze respectively.

In the women's high jump, Jashna cleared 1.73m to clinch the gold while Rubina Yadav bagged a bronze with an effort of 1.69m.

Kushare cleared 2.21m to win the men's high jump gold while compatriot Chetan Balasubramanya claimed the silver with an effort of 2.16m for a 1-2 finish for India.

Saroj won the gold in men's 1500m with a timing of 3.54.18 seconds while Ajeet Kumar clinched the silver by clocking 3.57.18s. The bronze went to Tanka Karki (3.50.20s) of Nepal.

Kavita Yadav then added a silver in the women's 10,000m race by clocking 35 minute 7.95 seconds.

Earlier in the day, India's Chanda (4.34.51s) clinched the silver medal in the women's 1500m event while compatriot Chitra Palakeez (4.35.46s) settled for the bronze. The gold in this event went to Sri Lanka's Uda Kuburalage (4.34.34s).

India thus won 4 gold, 4 silver and 2 bronze on Tuesday, the opening day of athletics competition at the Dasarath Stadium.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.