South Asian Games 2019: India beat Sri Lanka to set up final clash with Pakistan in men's volleyball competition

Sports Press Trust of India Dec 01, 2019 17:08:43 IST

  • India defeated Sri Lanka 27-25 25-19 21-25 25-21 in a hard-fought match

  • Pakistan beat Bangladesh 25-15 25-21 26-24 in the other semifinal

  • The final will be played on Tuesday.

Kathmandu: Defending champions India will face Pakistan in the summit clash of the men's volleyball competition in the South Asian Games after their respective wins in the semifinals here on Sunday.

India defeated Sri Lanka 27-25 25-19 21-25 25-21 in a hard-fought match while Pakistan beat Bangladesh 25-15 25-21 26-24 in the other semifinal.

The final will be played on Tuesday.

India are also the defending champions in the women's event and they face hosts Nepal in the summit clash on Tuesday.

The Indian women's team had defeated Maldives while Nepal had beaten Sri Lanka in the semifinals.

