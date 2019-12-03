You are here:
South Asian Games 2019: India add to gold haul after winning men's and women's volleyball summit clashes

Sports Press Trust of India Dec 03, 2019 20:32:23 IST

  • India defeated Pakistan 20-25, 25-15, 25-17 and 29-27 in a hard-fought men's volleyball final

  • In the women's final, India had to toil hard to beat hosts Nepal in a five-setter to clinch the gold

  • Sri Lanka won bronze in both the men's and women's volleyball events

Kathmandu: India swept the volleyball gold medals in the South Asian Games by winning both the men's and women's titles at Kathmandu on Tuesday.

The victorious Indian women's volleyball team after beating Nepal 3-2 in the SAG final. Image credit: Twitter/@Media_SAI

India defeated Pakistan 20-25, 25-15, 25-17 and 29-27 in a hard-fought men's volleyball summit clash to defend the gold they had won at home in the 2016 edition.

The Indian team came back strongly after a set down and won the next three to emerge winners.

The bronze medal went to Sri Lanka.

In the women's final, the defending champions had to toil hard to beat hosts Nepal in a five-setter to clinch the gold. India won 25-17, 23-25, 21-25, 25-20 and 15-6.

The women's bronze medal also went to Sri Lanka.

Updated Date: Dec 03, 2019 20:32:23 IST

