South Africa's Kevin Anderson to skip rest of 2019 tennis season to recover from injury

Kevin Anderson has said he will not play any more tennis this year to give himself enough time to recover from injury.

The South African, who dropped one place to 18 in the latest ATP world rankings, has not played since losing to Argentine Guido Pella in the third round at Wimbledon and skipped the US Open due to a knee injury.

"2019 has been a very difficult and frustrating year for me on the tennis court," the 33-year-old said here on Twitter.

“I have spoken with my team, consulted with doctors, and we have decided that the best course of action is to take the rest of the year off and prepare for 2020. This will give me enough time to undergo more rehab processes and get healthy.”