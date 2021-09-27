South Africa beat Great Britain 24-12 to win COVID-curtailed Sevens crown
Two tries each from Muller du Plessis and Siviwe Soyizwapi secured a comfortable victory for the South Africans, who had also won last week's Vancouver Sevens.
Montreal, Canada: South Africa clinched the pandemic-abbreviated World Sevens Series on Sunday, defeating Great Britain 24-12 to win the Edmonton Sevens title in Canada.
Robbie Ferguson and Tom Bowen scored Britain's tries.
This season's international seven-a-side circuit has been decimated by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with World Rugby announcing earlier this month the cancellation of tournaments in Singapore and Cape Town.
The Hong Kong Sevens had already been cancelled due to travel restrictions and the Delta variant. The Dubai Sevens is also no longer part of the 2021 series and will instead be incorporated into the 2022 circuit.
South Africa's victory on Sunday came at the end of a severely depleted tournament, with heavyweight teams such as Fiji, Australia and New Zealand all failing to take part.
