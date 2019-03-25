Snooker player Brijesh Damani sets unbelievable record to give team winning lead in PYC-ATC Snooker Challenge

Pune: National Snooker player Brijesh Damani came up with an astounding break of 77 in the first frame to beat Aakash Padelikar and give his team, Pande Designs a winning lead in the 13th edition of PYC-ATC Snooker Challenge.

In the Six Red Snooker Event, 75 is the highest break possible and Damani's 77 left everyone spell bound. He won 85(77)-00, 76-17, 52-11.

Damani could better the supposedly unbeatable tally of 75 because he received a free ball during his break. He took the opportunity to successfully set a new record with a 77.

