Slovakia football team coach Pavel Hapal tests positive for COVID-19, along with players Milan Skriniar, Jaroslav Mihalik
Hapal, players Milan Skriniar and Jaroslav Mihalik, the team's spokesperson and five technical staff have all tested positive.
Slovakia's football team coach Pavel Hapal has tested positive for COVID-19, the Slovak Football Association said on Tuesday, bringing the number of infected players and technical staff to nine.
"All those infected were isolated and entered the mandatory ten-day quarantine," SFZ said in a statement on its website.
The team is preparing for a Nations League match against Israel on Wednesday in Trnava.
