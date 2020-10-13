Sports

Slovakia football team coach Pavel Hapal tests positive for COVID-19, along with players Milan Skriniar, Jaroslav Mihalik

Hapal, players Milan Skriniar and Jaroslav Mihalik, the team's spokesperson and five technical staff have all tested positive.

Agence France-Presse October 13, 2020 23:37:52 IST
Slovakia football team coach Pavel Hapal tests positive for COVID-19, along with players Milan Skriniar, Jaroslav Mihalik

File image of Pavel Hapal. AFP

Slovakia's football team coach Pavel Hapal has tested positive for COVID-19, the Slovak Football Association said on Tuesday, bringing the number of infected players and technical staff to nine.

"All those infected were isolated and entered the mandatory ten-day quarantine," SFZ said in a statement on its website.

Hapal, players Milan Skriniar and Jaroslav Mihalik, the team's spokesperson and five technical staff have all tested positive.

The team is preparing for a Nations League match against Israel on Wednesday in Trnava.

Updated Date: October 13, 2020 23:37:52 IST

TAGS:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Premier League: Jurgen Klopp concerned about Liverpool players travelling across the world amid soaring COVID-19 cases
Sports

Premier League: Jurgen Klopp concerned about Liverpool players travelling across the world amid soaring COVID-19 cases

Liverpool's Brazilian trio of Alisson Becker, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino have been called up for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, while a host of other players will disperse across Europe for various international fixtures.

Premier League: Liverpool's Swiss forward Xherdan Shaqiri tests positive for COVID-19
Sports

Premier League: Liverpool's Swiss forward Xherdan Shaqiri tests positive for COVID-19

Shaqiri joins Liverpool teammates Thiago Alcantara and Sadio Mane in testing positive for the coronavirus this season.

Premier League: Liverpool winger Sadio Mane tests positive for coronavirus and self-isolating, says club
Sports

Premier League: Liverpool winger Sadio Mane tests positive for coronavirus and self-isolating, says club

Mane's enforced isolation will also affect his international commitments after Mane was named in Senegal's squad for their upcoming friendlies against Morocco and Mauritania.