Skandha's take on France’s focal point

Sports FP Sports Jun 26, 2018 15:29:57 IST

Given that they’ve already qualified, I want to see Didier Deschamps experiment with his attack, so as to find a combination that actually works. When Griezmann, Mbappe and Dembele were played together against Australia, the French attack looked laborious and out of sync, with the trio of similar talents coming in each other’s way.

France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates with teammates after scoring the only goal of the match. AFP

When Giroud was introduced against Peru, France were much improved, the burly Chelsea striker providing a focal point for the more nimble figures in the side to work around. Against a dogged Danish defence, it will be important that Deschamps finds a balance between utilizing the considerable star power he has at his disposal, and finding a setup that works tactically.


