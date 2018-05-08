Sir Alex Ferguson 'sitting up and talking to his doctors about his condition', claim British tabloid reports

Having undergone emergency brain surgery after suffering a life-threatening brain haemorrhage, Sir Alex Ferguson is said to be sitting up and talking, according to reports in British tabloids.

As per a report in The Sun, the former Manchester United boss is “sitting up talking and asking about his results”. The report added that there was no confirmation from Ferguson’s family members, United or the hospital.

Meanwhile, a report in The Daily Mail quote unnamed friends of Ferguson as saying that the legendary manager had been making enquiries with his doctors about his condition.

The 76-year-old has been in intensive care at the Salford Royal Hospital after collapsing at his Cheshire home on Saturday.

United have offered no update on Ferguson's condition since saying a procedure on the haemorrhage on Saturday had gone "very well", but that a period of intensive care is needed to optimise his recovery.

News of Ferguson’s brain haemorrhage led to an outpouring of support for the manager who led United to 13 Premier League, two Champions League and 23 other trophies during his 26-year stint at United He finally retired in 2013.

Manchester United players have vowed to win the FA Cup in honour of Ferguson. The Red Devils will take on Chelsea in the final on 19 May.

United’s Juan Mata admitted news of Ferguson's condition had a "huge impact" on the current squad.

"This circumstance has had a huge impact on Manchester United, as you can imagine," Mata wrote on his blog. "All of us are united right now, wishing Sir Alex a speedy recovery. He has been a unique and fundamental figure in the football world over the last few decades."

United defender Phil Jones is also positive on Ferguson's chances of making a full recovery, despite admitting to being "devastated" by the news of his ill health.

"(I am) just devastated, absolutely devastated," said Jones, who was signed for United by Ferguson in 2011.

"He is such a legend in my eyes. He is the one who brought me to the club and gave me that opportunity to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world. He's taken me under his wing like a father and it was shocking.

"It's sad, but I know his character. I know he has that fight in him. Hopefully he'll recover well."

With inputs from AFP