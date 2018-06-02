Alex Ferguson leaves hospital as former Manchester United manager continues recovery from brain haemorrhage: Report

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson is reported to have left hospital as he continues his encouraging recovering after suffering a brain haemorrhage last month.

The 76-year-old Scot had been in critical condition after undergoing emergency surgery for the haemorrhage on 5 May and had been placed in an induced coma after undergoing surgery.

There have been no updates on his condition in recent days, but it has now emerged that Ferguson is back home with his wife Cathy and the rest of his family, who are nursing him back to full health.

The Sun reports that Ferguson, who managed United for a record 27 years, is currently being looked after by loved ones. It is even rumoured that he is targeting a return to Old Trafford's directors' box by the start of the Premier League season in August.

“Everyone knows Sir Alex (Ferguson) is a winner and this was one battle he was never going to lose. He’s back on his feet and glad to be out of hospital, though he couldn’t be more grateful to the staff," a source told The Sun.

“The prognosis is extremely promising and it’ll only be a matter of time before he’s back at the ‘Theatre of Dreams’," the source added.

As manager of United, Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups and two Champions League trophies. It is understood his family will make no further comment at this time.