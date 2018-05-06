You are here:
Sir Alex Ferguson hospitalised: Footballing community offers solidarity to former Manchester United boss

Sports FP Sports May 06, 2018 02:15:08 IST

Legendary former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson has undergone emergency surgery for a brain haemorrhage, his old club announced on Saturday.

"Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone emergency surgery today for a brain haemorrhage," said a United statement.

"The procedure has gone very well but he needs a period of intensive care to optimise his recovery. His family request privacy in this matter."

Ferguson's son, Darren, the manager of English third tier club Doncaster, missed his side's League One match against Wigan on Saturday.

"Darren Ferguson will not be at Saturday’s game due to family reasons," said a Doncaster statement before kick-off.

"Darren asks for privacy, and will provide an update through the club during the week.”

The 76-year-old Alex Ferguson retired as the most successful manager in British football when he called time on his Manchester United career five years ago.

He was back at Old Trafford last week to present a commemorative vase to old rival Arsene Wenger, who steps down as Arsenal manager at the end of the season.

His more than 26 years in charge at Old Trafford saw Ferguson guide United to 13 Premier League titles, with the Scottish manager also leading the Red Devils to two European Champions League triumphs.

In 2003, Ferguson, who made his name as a manager with Scottish club Aberdeen, was treated in hospital for a heart irregularity.

Football community from around the world sent their wishes for the former Manchester United boss, who led them to 38 trophies in his 26-year career.

Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick said "Be strong Boss" to his former manager

United goalkeeper David de Gea was among the current lot to offer prayers

Big Premier League clubs, such as Chelsea, Arsenal, among others also came forward to wish Sir Alex Ferguson a swift recovery

Arsenal FC posted a picture of Sir Alex with departing manager Arsene Wenger

Former Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler too took to Twitter to wish him a speedy recovery

Former England player and football pundit Gary Lineker also extended his wishes for Sir Alex

Manchester City captain expressed solidarity to Sir Alex's family

Former Manchester United great, Edwin van Der Sar, shared his sentiments after hearing the "devastating" news

Paris Saint Germain manager Unai Emery also took to Twitter to express his feelings

With inputs from AFP


Updated Date: May 06, 2018 02:15 AM

