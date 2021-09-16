Singapore's Olympic gold-medallist Joseph Schooling set to begin national service
Schooling caused a sensation at Rio 2016 when he beat Michael Phelps to win the 100m butterfly.
Singapore: Singapore's former Olympic champion Joseph Schooling will soon start national service after deferring it for years, officials said Thursday, following the swimmer's disappointing performance in Tokyo.
Schooling caused a sensation at Rio 2016 when he beat Michael Phelps to win the 100m butterfly.
But the city-state's first Olympic champion relinquished his title after failing to qualify in the same event at this year's virus-delayed Tokyo Games.
Singapore requires all male citizens aged 18 to serve two years in the military, the police or the emergency services, an obligation authorities rarely let people skip.
Schooling and Quah Zheng Wen, another swimmer who represented Singapore in the 2016 and 2020 Olympics, will be enlisted for national service as their deferments ended on 31 August, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement Thursday.
"Such deferment from full-time NS (national service) is granted very selectively for exceptional sportsmen assessed to be potential medal winners at international competitions like the Olympic Games and who are able to bring national pride to Singapore," the ministry said.
Schooling, 26, has deferred national service for seven years. He will be enlisted once necessary procedures have been completed, the ministry added.
Schooling thanked the government for its "non-wavering support" of his swimming career, and added that he planned to continue training.
"Without a doubt, I would not have achieved the results I've had without deferring my national service," he said in a statement on Thursday.
"Right now, I am focused on the present – to continue training and be the pillar of support for my family. I'll take it one step at a time."
also read
Diamond League final: Cream of Olympic athletics crop rises in Zurich in front of 20,000 fans
Hailed as an "Olympics in one night", the staging of 25 finals over the course of three hours on Thursday more than lived up to its billing, in front of a crowd of more than 20,000 at the Letzigrund Stadium.
J&K Open: Udayan Mane's excellent seven-under 65 sees him take lead after opening round
The Delhi duo of Rashid Khan and Honey Baisoya as well as Gurugram's Veer Ahlawat, the runner-up at the PGTI event last week, shot scores of five-under 67 to be tied second.
Indian boxing's coaching staff could be completely overhauled over Tokyo flop show, says report
It is reliably learnt that the two High Performance Directors Santiago Nieva (for men) and Raffaele Bergamasco (for women) along with the national head coaches CA Kuttappa (men) and Mohammed Ali Qamar (women) are under intense scrutiny at this point.