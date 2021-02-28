Singapore Open: Australia's Alexei Popyrin beats Alexander Bublik to claim maiden ATP Tour title
Singapore: Australia's Alexei Popyrin came back from a set down to beat Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik at the Singapore Open on Sunday and win his first ATP Tour title.
Popyrin started off badly, losing the first set 4-6 but charged back and snatched the second 6-0.
Bublik put up more of a fight at the start of the third, with both men holding their serve until it reached 2-2.
But Popyrin then surged ahead, firing a total of 11 aces, to take the set 6-2 and clinch the title.
The 21-year-old, who had earlier stunned former world number three Marin Cilic in the semi-finals, was delighted with his breakthrough.
"It's an unbelievable feeling to know I have won my first ATP title," he said.
First ATP Tour title ✔
New Career-High FedEx ATP Ranking ✔@AlexeiPopyrin99 defeats Alexander Bublik 4-6, 6-0, 6-2 for the #SingaporeTennisOpen title 👏 pic.twitter.com/lAC2p1ylR4
— ATP Tour (@atptour) February 28, 2021
"I always have the belief that I can compete against the top guys and without that belief, I would not be able to win an ATP title. It's a good start and hopefully I can build on this result."
He added that Bublik "was mentally up and down so I just had to keep my head level and weather the storm when he was playing well in the first set. I was not scared — I knew I was playing well".
In the doubles finals, the formidable partnership between Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen proved too strong for Australia's Matthew Ebden and John-Patrick Smith as the Belgians won comfortably 6-2,6-3.
