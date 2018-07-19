You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Singapore Open 2018: Indian shuttlers end campaign to cap off disappointing tournament

Sports Press Trust of India Jul 19, 2018 21:27:59 IST

Singapore: The Indian badminton team, including its best bet Sourabh Verma, bowed out of the Singapore Open after a dismal outing on Thursday.

File image of Sourabh Verma. Image courtesy: Twitter @BAI_media

File image of Badminton player Sourabh Verma. Image courtesy: Twitter @BAI_Media

Verma lost to Vietnam's Tien Minh Nguyen 21-18 15-21 11-21 in 56 minutes in a men's singles match.

Rituparna Das was show the exit door by Yulia Yosephin Susanto of Indonesia 21-15 13-21 16-21 in a women's singles second round match.

The mixed doubles pair of India Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponappa lost 21-14 16-21 21-14 to Honng Kong's seventh seeded Lee Chun Hei Reginald and Chau Hoi Wah.

Ruthvika Shivani succumbed 8-21 15-21 to Japanese fifth seed Sayaka Takahashi in another women's singles second round match.

Subhankar Dey, too, lost in straight games to Chinese Taipei's top seed Tien Chen Chou 13-21 14-21.

The men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, seeded second, lost to China's Ou Xuanyi and Xiangyu Ren 17-21 18-21.


Updated Date: Jul 19, 2018 21:27 PM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli



Top Stories




Cricket Scores