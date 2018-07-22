You are here:
Singapore Open 2018: Chou Tien Chen registers hard-fought victory over China's Qiao Bin to enter final

Sports Agence France-Presse Jul 22, 2018 11:12:08 IST

Singapore: Taiwanese shuttler Chou Tien Chen powered into the final of the Singapore Open after a thrilling 21-12, 18-21, 21-16 win over China's Qiao Bin on Saturday.

The top seed dominated the first game of the men's singles semifinal match, wrapping it up in just 12 minutes.

Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei in action against Qiao Bin. AFP

While a spirited Qiao fought back to claim the second game, Chou's swift reflexes saw him out-rally his unseeded opponent in the rubber to secure a spot in the final on Sunday.

He will face compatriot Hsu Jen-hao, who beat Vietnam's Nguyen Tien Minh 21-15, 21-11.

"I'm very excited to be in the finals, my hard work had paid off. I have to focus on my shots if I want to win," said the world number 7 after the match at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Chou is gunning for his second title of the year after winning the German Open in March.

In the women's singles, China's Gao Fangjie exacted revenge on second seed Nitchaon Jindapol with a 21-15, 12-21, 21-14 win to advance to the final.

Seventh seed Gao had lost to her Thai opponent at their last encounter in the Uber Cup semifinals in May.

"Uber Cup was a painful lesson. After that defeat, I learned how to better maintain my composure in big tournaments, which helped me to win today," Gao said after the match.

She will take on Japan's Sayaka Takahashi, who toppled China's Han Yue 21-18, 21-14.

In the women's doubles, Japanese duo Ayako Sakuramoto and Yukiko Takahata ousted top seeds Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai of Thailand 21-17, 21-19.

The Japanese pair will be up against compatriots Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida, who beat Germans Isabel Herttrich and Carla Nelte 21-18, 17-21, 21-16.

In the men's doubles, the Indonesian duo of Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan will face China's Ou Xuanyi and Ren Xiangyu in the finals after a convincing 21-16, 21-13 victory over compatriots Angga Pratama and Rian Agung Saputro.

Olympic mixed doubles champions Tontowi Ahmad and Liliyana Natsir continued their dominant form, edging out fellow Indonesians Akbar Bintang Cahyono and Winny Oktavina Kandow 26-24, 21-17.

They will meet Malaysia's Goh Soon Huat and Shevon Jemie Lai in the finals.


Updated Date: Jul 22, 2018 11:12 AM

