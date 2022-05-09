Simona Halep's quarter-final run in Madrid, losing to eventual champion Ons Jabeur, took her to third in the all-time career prize money list.

Simona Halep has climbed to third in WTA's all-time career prize money list surpassing retired Maria Sharapova. The two-time Grand Slam champion now stands behind Serena Williams and Venus Williams.

Halep's quarter-final showing in Madrid saw her earn $210,366 and take her cumulative career earnings to $38,842,887. 23-time major winner Serena is miles ahead at $94,518,971 with her sister Venus on $42,280,541. Sharapova is now fourth on $38,777,962.

The top-10 in the list also includes Caroline Wozniacki, Victoria Azarenka, Petra Kvitova, Angelique Kerber, Agnieszka Radwanska and Svetlana Kuznetsova.

Halep, a former World No 1, won her 23rd WTA title in Melbourne earlier this year and has had semi-final appearances in Dubai and Indian Wells. Her run in Madrid was her 93rd WTA quarter-final since 2010, the second-most in this period (after Kerber's 96).

Currently ranked World No 21, Halep is slated to rise higher up the charts with the opportunity to collect points having missed three months of action last year with an injury. She picked up a calf injury in Rome and only returned to action in August. She missed both the French Open and Wimbledon, where she won in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Among the men, Novak Djokovic is the leader in prize money list ($154,927,064) followed by Roger Federer ($130,594,339) and Rafael Nadal ($128,081,950).

