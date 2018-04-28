Siddhant Banthia, Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty earn spots at Junior Roland Garros wild card competition

New Delhi: Top seed Siddhant Banthia and unseeded Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty booked their tickets for the wild card qualifiers of the Junior French Open 2018 by winning their respective finals of the Roland Garros Junior Wild Card Competition by Longines on the clay courts of the Delhi Lawn Tennis Association (DLTA).

The Roland Garros Junior Wild Card Competition is part of the fourth edition of the Rendez-Vous à Roland-Garros.

Siddhant had won the competition last year as well but unfortunately failed to make an appearance at the wild card qualifiers in Paris due to an injury. However, the youngster from Maharashtra made up for last year's disappointment by winning his final against Mann Maulik Shah 6-2, 2-6, 7-6(3) in what turned out to be a very competitive encounter between the two.

In the girls' final, Rashmikaa continued her fine form to defeat Tanisha Kashyap 6-4, 6-4 in straight sets. Rashmikaa had earlier defeated two seeded players in the competition leading up to the final, and her performance in the final match was proof as to why the talented youngster from Telangana secured a trip to Paris.