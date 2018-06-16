You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Shuttler Ajay Jayaram storms into US Open semi-finals with easy victory over Korea's Heo Kwang Hee

Sports Press Trust of India Jun 16, 2018 15:54:04 IST

Fullerton, United States: Comeback man Ajay Jayaram stormed into the semi-finals of the $150,000 US Open with a straight game win over Korea's Heo Kwang Hee in the BWF World Tour Super 300 tournament at Fullerton, United states on Saturday.

The 30-year-old Indian took half an hour to dispatch Hee 21-18 21-12 in a men's singles contest at the Fullerton Titan Gym.

File image of Ajay Jayaram. Image Courtesy Twitter: @ajay_289

File image of Ajay Jayaram. Image Courtesy Twitter: @ajay_289

Jayaram, who was stretched in the first two rounds by Yun Kyu Lee and Ygor Coelho, will next face France's Mark Caljouw.

Jayaram jumped to a 10-4 advantage in the opening round but Hee narrowed down the deficit to 9-10. However, the Indian again moved ahead slowly to 17-12 before comfortably grabbing the game.

The second game seemed like an even contest where the duo fought hard for each point. Jayaram had a slender 5-3 lead but Hee shifted the momentum in his favour for sometime before the Indian reeled off five straight points to move to 13-8.

Jayaram didn't let the advantage slip from there on and sealed the contest.

It was a hamstring injury suffered during the Senior Nationals Championship last year that saw him slip from world number 13 in September to current ranking of 134.

Jayaram had retired after just two points against Tommy Sugiarto in the India Open early in the year. He eventually recovered and played at the China Masters, New Zealand Open and Australia Open.


Updated Date: Jun 16, 2018 15:54 PM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See
Group C - 16 Jun 2018
France
1:1
Australia
Match Center



Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores