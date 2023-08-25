Sports

'Showing how it's done': Neeraj Chopra hailed on social media after 88.77m throw in World Athletics Championships

Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Chopra not only topped the qualification round of the javelin throw event and was comfortably ahead of his competitors. He needed just one throw to book his place in the final.

FP Sports Last Updated:August 25, 2023 17:48:49 IST
'Showing how it's done': Neeraj Chopra hailed on social media after 88.77m throw in World Athletics Championships

Neeraj Chopra reacts after his effort of 88.77 metres in the men's javelin throw qualifying round at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest. Reuters

Neeraj Chopra sent out a stern warning to his rivals on Friday when he qualified for the final of the men’s javelin throw event at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest with a season-best effort of 88.77 metres.

Chopra not only topped the qualification round of the javelin throw event and was comfortably ahead of his competitors. He needed just one throw to book his place in the final.

The Tokyo Olympic gold medallist had collected silver at the World Championships — India’s second medal at the premier athletics event — in Eugene last year. He will be hoping to go one step further at the Hungarian capital in the final that takes place on Sunday, the final day of the competition.

Related Articles

Neeraj

Neeraj Chopra needs 'one perfect day with favourable weather conditions' to clock 90 metres

Neeraj

World Athletics Championships: Javelin thrower Kishore Jena gets fresh visa appointment at Hungarian embassy

Chopra’s effort was also enough for him to qualify for the Paris Olympics that takes place next summer. The qualifying period for next year’s Olympics began on 1 July and 85.50 metres had been set as the automatic qualifying mark.

His throw on Friday was better than his effort of 87.58 metres that helped him win India’s first-ever Olympic gold medal in athletics.

Here are some of the reactions to Chopra’s performance in the qualifying round:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Besides Chopra, DP Manu (81.31m) and Kishore Jena (80.55m) were the other Indians to qualify for the final. Though neither could go past the automatic qualification mark of 83 metres, they managed to finish among the top 12 performers at the end of the qualifying round.

Earlier in the women’s javelin throw event, India’s Annu Rani failed to qualify for the final after posting a best effort of 57.05 metres that was both well short of the automatic qualifying mark and did not land her a place among the top 12.

Published on: August 25, 2023 17:48:49 IST

TAGS:

also read

World Athletics Championships: Jyothi Yarraji fails to qualify for 100m hurdles semi-finals
Sports

World Athletics Championships: Jyothi Yarraji fails to qualify for 100m hurdles semi-finals

Yarraji clocked 13.05 seconds -- well below her national record of 12.78s -- to finish seventh in heat number four and 29th overall.

World Athletics Championships: Javelin thrower Kishore Jena gets Hungarian visa, will compete in Budapest
Sports

World Athletics Championships: Javelin thrower Kishore Jena gets Hungarian visa, will compete in Budapest

On Wednesday, Jena's visa application was cancelled by the Hungarian embassy in India. It led to Olympic gold-medallist javelin-thrower Neeraj Chopra coming out in support of him and requesting Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar to ‘find a solution.’

World Athletics Championships: Faith Kipyegon and Mutaz Essa Barshim make history
Sports

World Athletics Championships: Faith Kipyegon and Mutaz Essa Barshim make history

For Faith Kipyegon, 29, it crowned an annus mirabilis having already broken three world records.