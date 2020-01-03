Shooter Esha Singh recalls how her father retired from rally driving to support her career

New Delhi: Junior World Cup silver medallist Esha Singh on Friday said that her father retired from rally driving in order to support her shooting career.

The shooter, who hails from Hyderabad, clinched gold in the Asian Shooting Championships in November 2019. Singh participated in the 10m air pistol (junior) event.

"As I started taking the sport seriously, my father started reducing his rallies to help me with my game. Eventually, my father retired from rally driving in order to travel with me for my tournaments and also help me with my game during training sessions," said Singh.

The shooter, who won gold in the second edition of the Khelo India Youth Games, was impressed with the way the tournament was organised. Singh added that the competition boosted her confidence for the rest of the tournaments in 2019.

"I won gold in the second edition of the Khelo India Youth Games. I participated in the 10m air pistol event (U-17 category). I won a silver in the mixed team event as well in the same competition.

"The Khelo India Youth Games was a very well organised tournament."

The 15-year-old, who has performed well in the junior circuit, put up a brilliant performance in the Nationals in 2018. Singh won gold in each of the categories in the nationals — senior, junior and youth.

"I won gold in the Asian Championship (junior category) this year and individual silver in the Junior World Cup. I won gold in the senior, junior and youth categories at the nationals in 2018.

"I won gold at the Asian Airgun Championship in 2019 as well. My main aim is to perform well at the Olympics. It would be great to win a medal for India," signed off Singh.

