Shinji Kagawa bags brace on debut for Besiktas against Antalyaspor, scores first within 20 seconds of coming on

Japan midfielder Shinji Kagawa arrived at Besiktas from Borussia Dortmund after making just four appearances this season but he showed no signs of rust when he scored inside 20 seconds of his Turkish Super League debut.

Kagawa, who signed for Besiktas on loan from the Bundesliga leaders until the end of the season, came off the bench in the 81st minute with his team leading 4-1 against Antalyaspor on Sunday.

The former Manchester United playmaker made an instant impact with a low strike past Antalyaspor goalkeeper Ruud Boffin from the edge of the box, before doubling his tally with a free-kick from 30 yards six minutes from time.

Kagawa, 29, helped Dortmund clinch the German Cup and league double in 2012 and moved to United for two years before returning to the Bundesliga club in 2014.

He dropped down the pecking order under Dortmund coach Lucien Favre and joined Besiktas on transfer deadline day last month.

