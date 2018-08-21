You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Sharath Kamal Interview part 1: Indian table tennis' poster boy on his red-hot form, goals for Asian Games and pressure of expectations

Sports Jigar Mehta Aug 21, 2018 16:44:19 IST
Watch Full Video  


Updated Date: Aug 21, 2018 16:44 PM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: India’s top lifestyle bloggers share their trade secrets on the latest episode
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, August 10, 2018 It's a Wrap: Fanney Khan stars Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Wednesday, August 15, 2018 Partition's real cost: Sonam Kalra revisits accounts of separation, loss in a spellbinding performance
  • Monday, August 13, 2018 Asian Games 2018: How Indian women's hockey team moved on from heartbreak at London World Cup

Also See








Top Stories




Cricket Scores