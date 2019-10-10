You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Shanghai Masters: Fabio Fognini storms into quarter-finals with victory over Russia's Karen Khachanov

Sports Agence France-Presse Oct 10, 2019 12:39:14 IST

  • Two days after Andy Murray told him to 'shut up', Fabio Fognini put on another colourful display to reach the Shanghai Masters quarter-finals on Thursday.

  • The Italian had several prickly exchanges with the chair umpire and the crowd in a 6-3, 7-5 victory over Russia's Karen Khachanov.

  • Fognini, ranked 12th in the world, collapsed in fits of laughter at the net after one umpiring decision and then had an animated exchange with the official in Italian.

Shanghai: Two days after Andy Murray told him to "shut up", Fabio Fognini put on another colourful display to reach the Shanghai Masters quarter-finals on Thursday.

Shanghai Masters: Fabio Fognini storms into quarter-finals with victory over Russias Karen Khachanov

File image of Fabio Fognini. AP

The Italian had several prickly exchanges with the chair umpire and the crowd in a 6-3, 7-5 victory over Russia's Karen Khachanov.

Fognini, ranked 12th in the world, collapsed in fits of laughter at the net after one umpiring decision and then had an animated exchange with the official in Italian. On Tuesday, the 32-year-old defeated former number one Murray in three bitter sets, after which the Briton accused him of shouting during a critical point.

Updated Date: Oct 10, 2019 12:39:14 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores