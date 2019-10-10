Shanghai Masters: Fabio Fognini storms into quarter-finals with victory over Russia's Karen Khachanov

Shanghai: Two days after Andy Murray told him to "shut up", Fabio Fognini put on another colourful display to reach the Shanghai Masters quarter-finals on Thursday.

The Italian had several prickly exchanges with the chair umpire and the crowd in a 6-3, 7-5 victory over Russia's Karen Khachanov.

Fognini, ranked 12th in the world, collapsed in fits of laughter at the net after one umpiring decision and then had an animated exchange with the official in Italian. On Tuesday, the 32-year-old defeated former number one Murray in three bitter sets, after which the Briton accused him of shouting during a critical point.