Shanghai Masters: China Open winner Nikoloz Basilashvili continues impressive run of form by brushing aside Denis Shapolav

Shanghai: Nikoloz Basilashvili showed that his China Open triumph at the weekend was no fluke as he brushed aside the promising Denis Shapovalov at the Shanghai Masters on Tuesday.

The Georgian, up to a career-high 23 in the world following his victory over Juan Martin del Potro in Beijing on Sunday, beat the Canadian teenager 6-2, 6-2 in just 57 minutes.

The 26-year-old Basilashvili will now have another upset in his sights when he plays fourth seed Alexander Zverev in the second round at the Masters 1000 event.

Basilashvili's victory over an under-the-weather del Potro at the weekend was just his second ATP title, the first coming in Hamburg in July.