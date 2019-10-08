You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Shanghai Masters 2019: Rohan Bopanna, Denis Shapovalov through to pre-quarterfinals with win over Andrey Rublev, Karen Khachanov

Sports Press Trust of India Oct 08, 2019 17:38:08 IST

  • India's Rohan Bopanna and his partner Denis Shapovalov entered the pre-quarterfinals of the Shanghai Masters doubles event with a straight-set win over Russian pair of Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev on Tuesday

  • The Indo-Canadian pair notched up a 6-1, 6-4 win over Khachanov and Rublev in the opening round

  • The duo will now face the winner of the match between the pair of Borna Coric of Crotia and Runhao Hua of China and Polish-Brazilian combination of Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo

Shanghai: India's Rohan Bopanna and his partner Denis Shapovalov entered the pre-quarterfinals of the Shanghai Masters doubles event with a straight-set win over Russian pair of Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev on Tuesday.

The Indo-Canadian pair notched up a 6-1, 6-4 win over Khachanov and Rublev in the opening round.

The duo will now face the winner of the match between the pair of Borna Coric of Croatia and Runhao Hua of China and Polish-Brazilian combination of Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo.

Updated Date: Oct 08, 2019 17:38:08 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores