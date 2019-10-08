You are here:
Shanghai Masters 2019: Andrey Rublev upsets 12th seed Borna Coric in straight sets; Matteo Berrettini through to second-round

Sports The Associated Press Oct 08, 2019 15:22:56 IST

  • John Isner ousted Alex De Minaur of Australia 7-6 (1), 6-4, and Reilly Opelka defeated Dusan Lajovic of Serbia 6-3, 6-4

  • Italy's Matteo Berrettini posted a 6-2, 6-1 first-round victory over Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany

  • Second seed Roger Federer, third seed Daniil Medvedev and wildcard Andy Murray all play their second-round matches later

Shanghai: Unseeded Andrey Rublev of Russia upset Borna Coric of Croatia 6-4, 7-6 (4) in the first round of the Shanghai Masters on Tuesday.

Andrey Rublev reacts during his match against Borna Coric at the Shanghai Masters. AP

The 12th-seeded Coric was runner-up in Shanghai last year, losing to Novak Djokovic in straight sets in the final.

Two Americans — 16th-seeded John Isner and Reilly Opelka — are through to the second round.

Isner ousted Alex De Minaur of Australia 7-6 (1), 6-4, and Opelka defeated Dusan Lajovic of Serbia 6-3, 6-4.

Italy's Matteo Berrettini, who reached his first Grand Slam semifinal at the US Open last month, posted a 6-2, 6-1 first-round victory over Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany.

It was a 36th win of the season for the 11th-seeded Berrettini. He has won 30 of those matches since last defeating Struff on 22 April.

Second seed Roger Federer, third seed Daniil Medvedev and wildcard recipient Andy Murray all play their second-round matches later.

A number of outside court matches have been suspended by rain. Scheduled stadium matches have proceeded under the roof.

Updated Date: Oct 08, 2019 15:22:56 IST

