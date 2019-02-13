Shahbaz Ahmed back as Pakistan Hockey Federation secretary after governing body turns down resignation

Former Pakistan captain Shahbaz Ahmed has resumed his duties as Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) secretary after his resignation was turned down by PHF President Brigadier (retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokar.

Shahbaz had tendered his resignation after Pakistan's dismal performance in the World Cup in India last December but on Tuesday he claimed his resignation has been rejected.

"For the last 15 years Pakistan hockey has been on a steady decline and I don't think my resignation is going to help. I resigned initially because I was totally disappointed with our team returning home from the World Cup without winning a single match," he told media in Karachi.

Shahbaz's resignation was under consideration by the PHF.

The sport is in a mess in Pakistan and the country has been forced to withdraw from the FIH Pro League, which also serves as 2020 Olympic qualifiers, after the government refused to release funds.

The last-minute withdrawal means Pakistan now run the risk of facing a penalty from the International Hockey Federation (FIH).

"My main aim now is to go and convince the FIH executive board members not to enforce any more financial penalties on Pakistan hockey or turn this suspension into a ban," Shahbaz said.

"We have a called a Congress meeting of the PHF on 15 February and we will finalise a new plan for the steady revival of Pakistan hockey and how to convince the FIH to lift the suspension and not enforce a penalty on us," he added.

Shahbaz said the PHF accounts were already under audit and said the federation would like to take everyone on board to find ways to revive the fortunes of Pakistan hockey.

"We have no issues with anyone and we are trying to find sponsors for our first ever hockey super league this year as we believe that once this league is launched and foreign players come it will give the sport a much needed shot in Pakistan," he said.

