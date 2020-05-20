You are here:
Shad Gaspard's body found on Los Angeles' Venice Beach days after WWE pro was caught in rip current

Sports The Associated Press May 20, 2020 22:43:04 IST

Los Angeles: The body of former World Wrestling Entertainment pro Shad Gaspard was found early on Wednesday on Los Angeles' Venice Beach, after he was caught in a rip current last weekend, police said.

Shad Gaspards body found on Los Angeles Venice Beach days after WWE pro was caught in rip current

File image of former World Wrestling Entertainment pro Shad Gaspard. AP Photo

Patrol officers were flagged down around 1.25 am by a person reporting that a body had washed ashore, a Police Department statement said.

He was identified as Gaspard and his family was notified, police said. Gaspard went missing last Sunday after he went swimming with his 10-year-old son, Aryeh.

The boy was rescued and several other swimmers made it out of the water safely.

Gaspard, 39, gained prominence in the WWE as one half of the tag-team group Cryme Time, along with his partner, JTG. After retiring in 2010, Gaspard has had small roles on TV and in movies, including the 2015 Kevin Hart comedy “Get Hard.”

He was about 50 yards (46 meters) from shore when he was last spotted by a lifeguard, police said. A wave crashed over him and he was swept out to sea.

His wife, Siliana Gaspard, issued a statement on Tuesday thanking authorities and fans.

“We would like to express our gratitude to the first responders who rescued Aryeh and to the lifeguards, coast guard, divers, fire and police departments for their continued efforts to help find our beloved Shad,” the statement said.

Updated Date: May 20, 2020 22:43:04 IST



