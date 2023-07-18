Sexual Harassment Case: Delhi Court grants interim bail to WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

A Delhi court has granted Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh an interim bail in connection with allegations of sexual harassment by multiple women wrestlers against him.

The judge while hearing bail application, urged the media to carry out responsible reporting and warned against misquoting the court. It also emphasized the consequences of bad media reporting and contempt of court.

Security had been strengthened outside the residence of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh ahead of his appearance before the Rouse Avenue Court.