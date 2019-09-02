Sevilla sign striker Javier Hernandez from West Ham; Matteo Darmian leaves Manchester United to join Parma

Madrid: Mexican striker Javier Hernandez has joined Sevilla from West Ham on a three-year deal, the Spanish club announced on Monday.

"Sevilla FC and West Ham United have reached an agreement for the transfer of Javier Hernandez, known as 'Chicharito'," Sevilla wrote in a statement.

"The striker has signed a three-year contract."

Hernandez's prospects of playing at West Ham had worsened after they bought Sebastien Haller from Eintracht Frankfurt in July.

The 31-year-old also had less than a year left on his contract.

"The club would like to thank Chicharito for his contribution and wish him all the best in his future career," a West Ham statement read.

Hernandez, who previously played for Manchester United and Leverkusen, is Mexico's all-time leading scorer with 51 goals in 108 appearances.

The 31-year-old returns to LaLiga where he played for Real Madrid for a season in 2014-15.

He also reinforces Sevilla's attack after Wissam Ben Yedder was sold to Monaco and Pablo Sarabia to Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Sevilla have made a good start to the season under new coach Julen Lopetegui, with two wins and a draw from their opening three games.

Meanwhile, Italy full-back Matteo Darmian has joined Parma after four seasons with Manchester United, the Serie A club announced on Monday.

The 29-year-old joined United from Torino in 2015, but fell out of favour after his first season and made only 14 Premier League appearances across the last two campaigns.

Parma said Darmian had signed a four-year deal, but did not reveal the transfer fee.

Darmian played 92 matches for United in total, scoring one goal, and has made 36 international appearances.

Parma, who finished 14th in Serie A last season, won 3-1 at Udinese on Sunday to bounce back from their opening-weekend loss to reigning champions Juventus.