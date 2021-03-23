Seth Rogen joins cast of Steven Spielberg's next movie, loosely based on filmmaker's childhood

Seth Rogen, who last starred in HBO's An American Pickle, will essay the role of Steven Spielberg’s 'favourite uncle' in the movie.

Seth Rogan is all set to feature in the role of Steven Spielberg’s ‘favourite uncle’ in an upcoming film helmed by the veteran Hollywood filmmaker.

The movie is loosely based on Spielberg’s childhood growing up in Arizona and will be a follow-up project to his West Side Story remake, which is expected to release by this year-end, Variety reports.

The report further states that the makers are still searching for actors of multiple ages to complete the cast, with one of them playing the role of young Spielberg. However, the character’s name may be changed.

Spielberg has co-written the script along with Tony Kushner, with whom he had previously worked in West Side Story, Munich, and Lincoln.

The plot details are under wraps, but the film will mostly focus on a young protagonist growing up in Phoenix, Arizona, which is where Spielberg lived in the late 1950s and early 1960s. The movie will also examine the character’s relationship with his parents throughout different time periods.

The production will begin this summer while the film is expected to be released sometime in 2022. Oscar-nominated actor Michelle Williams is in negotiations to join the cast and play a major role.

Meanwhile, Rogan has recently launched his own cannabis company, named ‘Houseplant,’ in the United States. It was initially launched in his native Canada last year, according to The Daily Mail.

Rogan last produced and starred in An American Pickle for HBO and is also set to feature in the mini-TV series Pam & Tommy.