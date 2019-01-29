You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Serie C: Lucchese manager Giancarlo Favarin handed five-month suspension for headbutting opposition coach

Sports The Associated Press Jan 29, 2019 23:54:33 IST

Rome: A third-division coach in Italy has been banned for five months for head-butting an opponent and inciting violence.

File image of Giancarlo Favarin. Twitter@AsLuccheseLib

File image of Giancarlo Favarin. Twitter@AsLuccheseLib

Lucchese coach Giancarlo Favarin knocked Alessandria coach Gaetano Mancino to the ground with a powerful head-butt on Sunday at the end of their 2-2 draw in Serie C.

The Lega Pro, which governs that division, says in a statement that Favarin is banned until 30 June for that incident as well as "for having expressed blasphemous phrases during the game; for having invited his own player to 'break the legs' of an opponent."

Lucchese has refuted reports the 60-year-old Favarin will be fired for the incident.

"The decision has left us genuinely perplexed," Lucchese sporting director Antonio Obbedio said on Tuesday, adding, "not so much for the disqualification inflicted on the coach, as for the unequal treatment regarding other cases that occurred on the same day."

Mancino was handed a two-match ban for "offensive and provocative behavior" towards Favarin.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

Updated Date: Jan 29, 2019 23:54:33 IST

Also See



fp-premium

fp-mobile




Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories




Cricket Scores