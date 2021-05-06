Michele Marconi allegedly targeted the term 'slave revolution' towards Chievo's Joel Obi during a second-tier draw last December.

Pisa forward Michele Marconi has been suspended for 10 games for making racist comments towards Nigeria midfielder Joel Obi, the Italian Football Federation's court of appeal announced on Wednesday.

Marconi, 31, allegedly targeted the term "slave revolution" towards Chievo's Obi during a second-tier draw last December.

The court of appeal was held over a video call due to COVID-19 regulations and the details of the judgement are expected to be published in the coming days.

Pisa have just two league matches left this season and are in 13th place in the table.